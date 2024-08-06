CBI books Hindalco for corruption in getting environmental clearances for Talabira coal mine

New Delhi: The CBI has booked the country's leading aluminium producer Hindalco of the Aditya Birla Group for alleged corruption in getting environmental clearances for coal mining between 2011 and 2013, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency has also named T Chandini, the then director in the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, for favouring the company as member secretary of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) in allowing mining in the Talabira-I mine in the critically polluted area of Odisha's Jharsuguda in violation of ministry guidelines, they said.

The central probe agency has registered the FIR after a nearly eight-year-long preliminary inquiry.