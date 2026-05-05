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CBI books own DySP, his wife for amassing disproportionate assets

The couple could not offer a satisfactory explanation for the assets.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsCBIArrest

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