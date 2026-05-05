<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI </a>has registered a fresh case of amassing disproportionate assets against its own deputy superintendent of police, already under probe in a bribery case while posted in the Banking, Securities and Fraud branch, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The agency has booked the DySP and his wife for amassing over Rs 98.33 lakh during 2021-24, which is 87 per cent above his known sources of income, they said.</p>.CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe in property dispute case.<p>The couple could not offer a satisfactory explanation for the assets, following which a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against them, they said.</p>.<p>The DySP was already facing a probe in a 2024 case for allegedly collecting Rs five crore in bribes from companies and individuals under probe, they said. </p>