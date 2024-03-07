CBI busts human trafficking network taking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

New Delhi: Amid several Indians getting killed after being forced to fight for Russia in the war against Ukraine, the CBI on Thursday cracked human trafficking networks sending youth to the conflict zone promising them lucrative jobs.

After registering a case against visa consultancy firms and agents, searches were conducted underway at more than 10 locations in seven cities - Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

The agents and visa firms were accused of hiring and sending youths to the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the guise of lucrative jobs, CBI officials said. Around 35 instances of victims being sent abroad have been established.

So far, officials said, over Rs 50 lakh, documents and electronic records like laptops, mobiles and desktops were seized while some suspects have been detained for questioning.