<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-bureau-of-investigation">CBI</a> has arrested three people, including an assistant manager of IndusInd Bank, in connection with a Rs 1.6 crore "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/digital-arrest">digital arrest</a>" scam, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The agency conducted searches at five locations across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anshra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> as part of the investigation, they said.</p>.<p>The case was transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>According to the agency, the accused allegedly coerced a senior citizen into transferring Rs 1.6 crore with the threat of a so-called "digital arrest", they said.</p>.Karnataka: Businessman loses over Rs 15 crore in 'digital arrest' scam.<p>The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that the bank official allegedly helped in opening a fraudulent account in the name of a company, into which the illicit funds from the scam were transferred, they said.</p>.<p>"The other two arrested accused were actively involved in arranging mule bank accounts and facilitating the layering and transfer of proceeds of crime from the victim through multiple accounts," the agency said.</p>.<p>During the course of searches conducted at the premises linked to the accused, various incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized, it said.</p>