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CBI busts Rs 1.6 crore 'digital arrest' scam; bank official among 3 held

The agency conducted searches at five locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as part of the investigation.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsCBITelanganaAndhra PradeshbankDigital

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