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CBI conducts searches against Reliance Telecom, ex-directors in SBI fraud case

The agency acted on a complaint from SBI about it being defrauded and suffering a wrongful loss of Rs 114.98 crore, a spokesperson said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsCBISBIReliance

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