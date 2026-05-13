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CBI coordinates extradition of drug peddler from Azerbaijan

The CBI got a Red Notice issued against Singh through Interpol at the request of the Delhi Police.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsCBINarcoticsdrug peddlers

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