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CBI Director Praveen Sood gets one-year extension

The decision to extend his tenure was taken following a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsCBINarendra Modi

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