CBI Director Praveen Sood gets one-year extension

<p>New Delhi: Praveen Sood will continue as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI </a>Director with the Union Government on Wednesday once again extending his tenure by one year beyond May 24.</p><p>The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), based on the recommendations of the selection committee, approved Sood's extension for a period of one year beyond May 24, 2026, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.</p><p>This is his second extension. Sood was Karnataka Director General of Police when he took over as CBI Director on 25 May, 2023 for a period of two years and his tenure was extended by one year last year.</p><p>Sood started his career in late 1980s from Mysuru where served as the Police Commissioner of Mysuru between 2004 and 2007.</p>.PM Modi-led key panel meets to decide on next CBI Director. <p>The appointment came on the recommendation of the Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>-led Selection Committee, which consists of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as members. </p><p>Rahul had submitted a dissent note on the process of selection of the CBI director and said he does not want to be a part of a "biased exercise".</p><p>A tech-savvy officer, who hails from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Sood had joined IPS at the age of 22 years. </p><p>Born in 1964, he had completed civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi besides holding a post-graduation degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru and the Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University in New York.</p><p>In the past, Sood has supervised investigation of high profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and matters having inter-state and international ramifications.</p><p>He also strengthened the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in Karnataka.</p>