CBI files closure report in alleged cheating case against ex-NDTV promoters Prannoy-Radhika

The case was initiated in 2017 when the CBI registered an FIR based on a complaint from an individual, Sanjay Dutt, of Quantum Securities Ltd who alleged that RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd, associated with the Roys, had taken a Rs 500 crore loan from India Bulls Pvt Limited to acquire a 20 per cent stake in NDTV through a public open offer.