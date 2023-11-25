CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Mahua Moitra in ‘cash for query’ case

The registration of a preliminary enquiry is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie evidence is found, then the agency will convert it into a regular FIR for investigation.

Mahua is facing expulsion from Parliament after Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended her ouster, accusing her of “unethical conduct” that impacted national security after examining allegations of ‘cash for query’ against her.

The panel had also recommended an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” against her “criminal” conduct of sharing Lok Sabha login credentials to unauthorised persons.

The actions against Mahua started after Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, a former partner of Mahua, had complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing her of asking questions to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes and gifts.

She was accused of sharing her log-in credentials so that Darshan could directly key-in questions. Dehadrai also had filed a complaint with the CBI on the issue besides approaching Dubey to initiate proceedings against Mahua in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Mahua posted on 'X', "peeping Tom duo’s government is calling all my travel agents to get my travel details. Obsession with stalking women spilling over from Gujarat days for Sahib and Mota Bhai. Narendra Modi-ji, next time I’ll ask you for use (an) Adani plane for my travels, ok?"