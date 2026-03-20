<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a> on Friday questioned industrialist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-ambani">Anil Ambani</a> for the second consecutive day in connection with a Rs 2,929-crore cheating case, registered against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/realiance-communications-limited">Reliance Communications Ltd</a> and him on a complaint by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/state-bank-of-india">State Bank of India</a>, officials said.</p>.<p>Ambani arrived at the agency headquarters at around 10 am, they said.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought his responses on alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank, they said.</p>.<p>"The appearance is in furtherance to Mr Ambani's commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies," Anil D Ambani's Spokesperson had said in a statement on Thursday.</p>.<p>The CBI had booked Ambani in August last year for allegedly defrauding the SBI to the tune of Rs 2,929 crore, officials said.</p>.<p>According to the SBI complaint, now part of the FIR, the company had an outstanding of over Rs 40,000 crore to various lenders, with the public sector bank alone facing a loss of Rs 2,929 crore, according to 2018 figures.</p>.<p>The CBI booked Ambani and RCom for allegedly committing offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust.</p>.Karur stampede case: DMK leader Senthil Balaji says 'proper answers' were given to CBI regarding Karur tragedy.<p>"It is alleged that the accused persons, in criminal conspiracy, misrepresented and got sanctioned credit facilities from SBI in favour of Reliance Communication Ltd," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement in August last year.</p>.<p>Ambani's spokesperson responded, "Anil D Ambani denies all allegations and charges, and will duly defend himself." According to sources, the agency also searched the Ambani residence 'Sea Wind' at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai.</p>.<p>The complaint filed by SBI pertains to matters dating back more than 10 years, according to Ambani's spokesperson.</p>.<p>At that time, Ambani was a non-executive director of the company, with no involvement in the day-to-day management, a statement from his spokesperson then said.</p>.<p>"The matter remains sub-judice, pending before the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and other judicial forums, including the Supreme Court, for the past six years," it said.</p>.<p>Anil Ambani has duly challenged SBI's declaration before the competent judicial forum, it said.</p>