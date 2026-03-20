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CBI questions Anil Ambani for second day in connection with 2,929-cr RCom case

The CBI had booked Ambani in August last year for allegedly defrauding the SBI to the tune of Rs 2,929 crore.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsCBIState Bank of IndiaBank fraudAnil Ambani

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