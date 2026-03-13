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CBI quizzes Anil Ambani's son in Rs 228-crore bank fraud case

The CBI had acted on a complaint from the Union Bank of India (erstwhile Andhra Bank) alleging that the company did not repay the credit availed from the bank.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsBank fraudRelianceAnil Ambani

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