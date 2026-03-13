<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/CBI">CBI</a> on Friday questioned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-ambani">Anil Ambani</a>'s son Jai Anmol Ambani in a Rs 228-crore <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-bank-of-india">Union Bank of India</a> fraud case, officials said.</p>.<p>Jai Anmol Ambani has been called again on Saturday for questioning, they said.</p>.<p>The agency questioned him in connection with an alleged bank <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fraud">fraud</a> case in which he was booked along with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reliance-home-finance-limited">Reliance Home Finance Limited</a>'s former CEO and ex-whole-time director Ravindra Sudhakar, among others, they said.</p>.<p>No immediate reaction was available from the company.</p>.Anil Ambani skips appearance before Enforcement Directorate in PMLA case.<p>On December 9, 2025, the agency conducted searches at the residence of Jai Anmol Anil Ambani after registering an FIR against him and others.</p>.<p>The CBI had acted on a complaint from the Union Bank of India (erstwhile Andhra Bank) alleging that the company did not repay the credit availed from the bank, which turned the account into a non-performing asset in 2019.</p>