CBI records statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar in 'extortion' racket in Delhi prisons

New DelhiL The CBI has recorded the statement of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in connection with its preliminary enquiry into an alleged extortion racket running from the Tihar Jail and other prisons in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The agency took permission from a special court on August 30 to examine Chandrasekhar in the prison where he is lodged over various charges of extorting money, they said.

The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to file a regular FIR.