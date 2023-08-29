CBI registers case in minority scholarship 'scam'

The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged minority scholarship scam case in which 830 "fake" institutions were benefitting under the scheme causing a loss of about Rs 144 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs during 2017-22, officials said on Tuesday.

The FIR is registered against unidentified persons of banks, institutions and others under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.