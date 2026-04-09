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CBI registers FIR in Rs 550 crore IDFC bank embezzlement case

The CBI registered the FIR taking over the case earlier probed by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB).
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsCBIHaryanaFIRBank fraudIDFC

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