india

CBI registers enquiry against Mahua Moitra on directions of Lokpal

Officials said the action came on the directions of Lokpal, which had earlier forwarded the matter to the agency following a complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 12:19 IST

New Delhi: In further trouble for Mahua Moitra, the CBI has registered a enquiry against the Trinamool Congress MP in connection with allegations of “quid pro quo” for raising questions in Parliament.

Mahua is facing expulsion from Parliament after Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended her ouster, accusing her of “unethical conduct” that impacted national security after its examination of allegations of ‘cash for query’ against her.

The panel had also recommended an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” against her “criminal” conduct of sharing Lok Sabha login credentials to unauthorised persons.

(Published 25 November 2023, 12:19 IST)
