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CBI says Manisha Waghmare circulated leaked NEET question papers; Delhi court reserves bail plea for Jun 9

Special Judge Ajay Gupta was hearing the Waghmare's bail plea, while CBI made the submissions before the court and opposed the bail application.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper Leak

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