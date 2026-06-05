CBI says Manisha Waghmare circulated leaked NEET question papers; Delhi court reserves bail plea for Jun 9

<p>The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday informed a Delhi court that Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, an accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> paper leak case, circulated question papers to students for monetary compensation.</p><p>Special Judge Ajay Gupta was hearing the Waghmare's bail plea, while CBI made the submissions before the court and opposed the bail application.</p>.<p>The judge questioned the prosecutor appearing for the agency whether she allegedly provided the leaked question papers to students in lieu of money.</p><p>"She gave students questions from physics, chemistry, and biology papers … We have statements from students that they paid money in exchange for the leaked papers … Waghmare circulated the question papers," the prosecutor said.</p>.NEET paper leak: Accused Manisha Hawaldar's CBI custody extended; another remanded to judicial custody.<p>The accused's counsel, however, defended the 47-year-old Waghmare claiming he was a certified education counsellor who did not indulge in any illegal activity.</p><p>The lawyer contended that no cash was recovered from her premises, neither was anything incriminating found stored in her two seized mobile phones, and that she suffered from medical ailments, such as vertigo.</p><p>The judge reserved the order on the plea for June 9.</p> .<p>According to the CBI, the accused closely worked with kingpin P V Kulkarni, who runs special coaching classes for students at his house in Pune, and alleged that Waghmare collected it from Kulkarni and gave them to another accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, who was arrested from Ahilyanagar, and also to other accused persons.</p><p>Waghmare also destroyed the papers after the exam was over on May 3, the agency claimed.</p><p>The CBI has arrested 13 people in the case and Waghmare was arrested on May 14, and is in judicial custody.</p><p>On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">paper leak</a>.</p><p>A re-exam has been scheduled for June 21.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>