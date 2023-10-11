Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Now CBI probing NewsClick for alleged FCRA violations

Earlier this month, Delhi Police conducted raids at the premises of journalists, writers and satirists linked to NewsClick, triggering massive outrage from across the media industry and political circles.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 04:51 IST

Follow Us

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against online portal NewsClick for violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the agency officials are conducting searches at two locations in Delhi in connection with alleged FCRA violations case against NewsClick, reported PTI.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police conducted raids at the premises of journalists, writers and satirists linked to NewsClick, triggering massive outrage from across the media industry and political circles.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 04:51 IST)
India NewsCBICentral Bureau of InvestigationFCRA

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT