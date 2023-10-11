Now CBI probing NewsClick for alleged FCRA violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against online portal NewsClick for violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the agency officials are conducting searches at two locations in Delhi in connection with alleged FCRA violations case against NewsClick, reported PTI.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police conducted raids at the premises of journalists, writers and satirists linked to NewsClick, triggering massive outrage from across the media industry and political circles.

