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CBI conducts searches in Rs 661 crore IDFC First Bank-AU Finance Bank fraud case

The agency alleged that the public servants received undue advantages for facilitating the transactions and failing to act against the irregularities.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCBIDelhi NCRChandigarhIDFC First BankPanchkula

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