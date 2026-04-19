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CBI set to launch AI chatbot 'Abhay' to protect citizens from digital arrest

The chatbot, 'Abhay', will be launched by CJI Surya Kant on the occasion of the 22nd D P Kohli Memorial Lecture organised by the CBI in honour of its founding director.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 10:28 IST
CBIChief Justice of IndiaCrimeArtificial IntelligenceAIcybercrime

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