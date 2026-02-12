<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-bureau-of-investigation">CBI</a> has registered a case in the mysterious death of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> aspirant in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/patna">Patna</a>, taking over the investigation into the matter from the local police, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a girls' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hostel">hostel</a> in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She had slipped into a coma and died five days later at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/private-hospital">private hospital</a>.</p>.SC seeks to know if FIRs filed over suicides of IIT student, NEET aspirant.<p>The death triggered a massive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news/karnataka-politics">political</a> slugfest, prompting the government to handover the case to the CBI on January 31.</p>.<p>The girl's family had alleged that she was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexually-assault">sexually assaulted</a> and accused the authorities of attempting a cover-up. The police had arrested an employee of the hostel. </p>