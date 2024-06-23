NEET-UG row: CBI takes over probe; arrests in Bihar reach 18 with 5 more detained for alleged paper leak

New Delhi/Patna: The CBI on Sunday took over the probe into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG following a reference from the Union education ministry, while the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police arrested five more persons for alleged paper leak, taking the total arrests to 18.

With the investigation gathering steam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cracked the whip against more students, debarring 17 from centres in Bihar after detection of "malpractices".

Amid a demand for the cancellation of the May 5 exam, the ministry officials reiterated the government's earlier stand that the incidents of malpractices were "localised" or "isolated" and it was not fair to jeopardise the careers of lakhs of candidates who cleared the exam rightfully.

In an optional retest held for 1,563 students whose grace marks were scrapped after the matter reached the Supreme Court, only 813 appeared on Sunday.