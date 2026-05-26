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CBI takes over probe in Twisha Sharma death case, books husband and mother-in-law

The FIR alleged that Twisha's husband, Samarth, brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal, after she, her husband claimed, hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 18:50 IST
India NewsCBIMadhya PradeshBhopalFIR

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