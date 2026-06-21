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CBSE announces Class 12 re-evaluation results; over 87% applications declared in 1st phase

Students can check their updated marks on the official CBSE website results.digilocker.gov.in using their login credentials.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:35 IST
IndiaCBSEExam results

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