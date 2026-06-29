CBSE clarifies three-language policy not to affect current students in Class 7 to 9, what changes for Class 10?

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) </a>on Monday issued revised guidelines on the implementation of its three-language policy, clarifying that students currently studying in Classes 7, 8 and 9 will not need to sit for board exams for the third language, which was announced by the Centre in May. </p><p>It also added that students in class 10 will need not adhere to the policy and that the government will ensure timely distribution of reading and syllabus material. </p><p>In a statement issued on Monday, the board said that students in classes 7 to 9 who have already opted for two non-native (foreign) languages will be allowed to continue with that combination while taking one additional Indian language.</p>.CBSE clarifies three-language policy, announces relaxations for current students in Classes 7 to 10; here's what changes.<p>The clarification comes weeks after the board mandated that students in Class IX study three languages, with at least two of them being Indian languages, in line with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nep">National Education Policy (NEP)</a> 2020. </p><p>“The current batch of class X will not have to follow the new language policy … For the current batches of class VII, VIII, IX who had already taken 2 foreign languages would continue with the same with one additional native Indian Language (Bhartiya Bhasha),” the CBSE said. It added that students in classes 7 to 9 will not be required to take a board examination in the third language when they reach Class 10. </p><p>Under the revised scheme, every student in Class 9 during the 2026-27 academic session will study three languages, with at least two being Bhartiya Bhashas. However, as a “special one-time relaxation”, students already studying two non-native languages such as English and French may continue with those languages and add one Bhartiya Bhasha as their third language. </p><p>CBSE further said that the third language for the current Class IX batch will be assessed only through an internal school-based assessment and “there will be no CBSE Board examination for this third language when this batch progresses to Class X 2027-28.” </p>.Digvijaya Singh asks PM Modi to put hold on CBSE's three-language policy implementation, warns of 'serious disruptions' .<p>For students currently in Classes VII and VIII, the board said those who have already selected and started studying two non-native languages will need to take one additional Bhartiya Bhasha and continue the combination until Class X. The third language for these students will also be assessed internally by schools, with no CBSE board examination when they move to Class X. </p><p>The board reiterated that there will be no change for students currently in Class X during the 2026-27 academic year, who will continue under the existing two-language system and will not be required to take a third language. </p><p>CBSE said the guidelines have been issued to align school education with NEP 2020 while safeguarding student interests. “No student shall be disadvantaged due to this alignment. The focus remains on joyful, meaningful language learning, not on examination,” the board said. </p><p>The board added that grade-appropriate learning resources would be made available and schools would be supported through additional learning material and capacity-building measures for implementation of the policy. </p>