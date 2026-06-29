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CBSE clarifies three-language policy not to affect current students in Class 7 to 9, what changes for Class 10?

It also added that students in class 10 will need not adhere to the policy.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsCBSE

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