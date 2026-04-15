<p>New Delhi: Girls have outperformed boys in the CBSE tenth board exams once again, with the pass percentage among girls being 94.99 per cent and boys recording a pass percentage of 92.6 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 93.70 per cent. </p><p>This year, 24.7 lakh students appeared for the exams, while 24.83 lakh students registered. Of these, 23.16 lakh students have qualified. This is a marginal betterment from last year, when the pass percentage was 93.66 per cent. Last year, 23.71 lakh students appeared for the exams. </p>.CBSE to implement 'on screen marking' for class 12 board exams from 2026.<p>The results were declared earlier than usual this year; last year they were announced on May 13. This is owing to a structural change in the examination calendar. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced a dual-examination format for Class 10 students this year for the first time, with the first compulsory phase conducted between February 17 and March 11. A second optional phase, in which students can improve their scores in up to three subjects, is scheduled to begin May 15.</p><p>South Indian regions including Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada emerged as the top-performing regions, recording pass percentages of 99.79 per cent each. Chennai followed closely at 99.58 per cent. Kendriya Vidyalayas achieved the highest institutional pass rate at 99.57 per cent.</p><p>Among the Delhi regions, Delhi West logged 97.45 per cent and Delhi East 97.33 per cent. The Panchkula region, which covers Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, recorded 92.24 per cent.</p><p>Consistent with its policy since 2020, the board did not release a merit list or declare toppers. “As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE,” the board said. Instead, merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1 per cent of students in each subject via DigiLocker.</p><p>The exams were conducted across 8,075 centres in India and at schools in 26 countries abroad. CBSE offers 84 subjects at the Class 10 level which is the highest among any national or international board, with students this year opting for over 26,000 subject combinations.</p><p>Students can access their results and download marksheets through the official portals including <a href="https://results.cbse.nic.in/">results.cbse.nic.in</a> and <a href="https://www.cbse.gov.in/">cbse.gov.in</a>. Results can also be accessed at DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and SMS services. Students who want to opt for re-evaluation or verification of marks can apply after the result declaration; a separate circular on the process will be issued by the board.</p>