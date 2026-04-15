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CBSE Class 10 result declared; Girls continue to outperform boys with 94.99% pass rate

South Indian regions including Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada emerged as the top-performing regions, recording pass percentages of 99.79 per cent each.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsCBSEClass 10result

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