CBSE class 12 paper QR code leads to YouTube song, board says paper security uncompromised

Students who sat for the examination for the 12th boards on Monday said that a QR code printed in the paper to authenticate it led to the YouTube page of the Astley song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 12:05 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 12:05 IST
India News

