<p>New Delhi: What could the question paper of mathematics of 12th standard CBSE students in India have in common with a Rick Astley song from 1987? A QR code!</p><p>Students who sat for the examination for the 12th boards on Monday said that a QR code printed in the paper to authenticate it led to the YouTube page of the Astley song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.</p>.CBSE Class 12 Math paper ‘rickrolls’ students? Viral claims spark memes and concerns.<p>The CBSE, responding to reactions on social media, said that the question paper is indeed genuine. “… it appears that when one of the given QR codes is scanned, it links to a YouTube video.</p><p>It appears that this has raised concerns about the veracity of the question papers amongst concerned students and their parents. It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised,” the CBSE said in a statement. </p><p>The CBSE said that many security features are provided on the Question Papers which include QR codes to verify the genuineness of the question paper in case of suspected security breach. “While the concern about the veracity of the question papers is put to rest, the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken by the Board to ensure that such issues are not repeated in future,” it further clarified. </p><p>The Rick Astley song introduced a dance form called “rickrolling” and several students took to social media to make reels of the QR code. Comments on the song’s YouTube page were flooded by CBSE students. </p>