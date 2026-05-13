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CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage drops to 85.2%

The examinations were conducted across 19,967 schools and 7,573 centres, with over 5.06 lakh invigilators.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsCBSEClass 12 examsCBSE exam results

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