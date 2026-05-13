<p>New Delhi: The results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>) Class 12 was declared on Wednesday, with a significant dip in the pass percentage – from 88.39 per cent in 2024-25 to 85.20 per cent in 2025-26 – a dip of 3 percentage points. </p><p>This year, of the 17,80,365 students that registered for the exam, 17,68,968 took the exams and 15,07,109 students passed. This is the first exam of where the answer sheets were evaluated in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. </p>.CBSE Class 10 result declared; Girls continue to outperform boys with 94.99% pass rate.<p>Once again, girls outshone the boys, but the gap between the two was bigger this year. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 88.86 per cent, while boys registered 82.13 per cent – a gap of 6.73 per cent. Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.62 per cent, and Prayagraj the lowest at 72.43 per cent.</p><p>The examinations were conducted across 19,967 schools and 7,573 centres, with over 5.06 lakh invigilators. With the evaluation done in the OSM system, Examination Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said that 98,66,622 answer books were digitally evaluated by over 70,000 evaluators.</p><p>Students whose results have been declared in the compartment category, or those that want to improve in one subject, can appear for the supplementary examination July 15.</p>