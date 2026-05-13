<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) released the results for the Class 12 board examinations 2026 on Wednesday, May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent.</p><p>Students who appeared for the examination can now download their marksheets through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://results.cbse.nic.in/">results.cbse.nic.in</a></ins></em>. The results are also available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and via SMS services.</p><p><strong>Pass percentage declines this year</strong></p><p>The overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations dropped from 88.39 per cent in 2025 to 85.20 per cent in 2026. A total of 17,80,365 students registered for the examinations this year, of whom 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 cleared the exam.</p><p>According to data shared by the board, 94,028 students scored 90 per cent and above, while 17,113 students secured marks above 95 per cent.</p>.CBSE class 10 results: Bengaluru Region records 98.9%.<p>Girls outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 88.86 per cent compared to 82.13 per cent among boys. Notably, transgender candidates achieved a 100 per cent pass rate for the second consecutive year.</p><p><strong>Trivandrum tops regional performance, Bengaluru ranks third</strong></p><p>Among regions, Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 95.62 per cent, followed by Chennai at 93.84 per cent and Bengaluru at 93.19 per cent.</p><p>The southern region dominated the performance charts, with four of the top five performing regions belonging to South India.</p><p><strong>How to check CBSE Class 12 results 2026?</strong></p><p>Students can access their scorecards through the following websites: <em><ins><a href="http://cbse.gov.in/">cbse.gov.in</a></ins></em>, <em><ins><a href="http://results.cbse.nic.in/">results.cbse.nic.in</a></ins></em>, <em><ins><a href="http://digilocker.gov.in/">digilocker.gov.in</a></ins></em>, or <em><ins><a href="http://umang.gov.in/">umang.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>To check the result through the official CBSE portal, students can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit CBSE Results Portal</p></li><li><p>Click on “Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026”</p></li><li><p>Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin</p></li><li><p>Click on “Submit”</p></li><li><p>The marksheet will appear on the screen</p></li><li><p>Download and save it for future reference</p></li></ol>