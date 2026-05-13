Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage drops to 85.2%, Bengaluru ranks 3rd; how to check your marks

Students who appeared for the examination can now download their marksheets through the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsEducationCBSECBSE ExamClass 12CBSE exam resultsExam results

Follow us on :

Follow Us