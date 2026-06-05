CBSE files complaint with Delhi police over cyber attacks on Post-Result Services Portal

<p>New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>) has filed a complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police alleging that its Post-Result Services Portal was targeted by a series of coordinated cyber attacks over the last three days. The Board also extended the last date for verification and reevaluation to June 7. </p><p>In a statement issued on Friday, the Board said the portal, which caters to lakhs of students seeking post-result services, came under sustained attack from multiple sources.</p><p>The CBSE has filed a complaint about a series of coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks directed at its Post-Result Services Portal. </p> .Congress claims 'CBSE made to adopt OSM system at inflated rates', pushes for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.<p>According to CBSE, the portal was launched on June 2 to facilitate services such as verification and re-evaluation of answer scripts for Class XII Board Examination candidates. The Board said it was subjected to “repeated and coordinated cyber attacks” involving “large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within and outside the country.”</p><p>“In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process,” the CBSE said in another statement later in the night, adding that the new date is June 7 midnight, instead of June 6.</p><p>Students have been complaining of glitches, and unavailability of answer sheets.</p>.<p>The Board said that because the portal serves lakhs of students, any disruption could adversely affect a large number of stakeholders and cause significant public inconvenience. CBSE further alleged that “the apparent objective of the attackers appeared to destabilize the platform, deny access to legitimate users, and attempt unauthorized extraction of information by the elements inimical to national interest.”</p><p>Seeking an investigation into the matter, the Board said it had approached the specialised cybercrime unit of Delhi Police for “appropriate legal action against those responsible.”</p><p>At the same time, CBSE asserted that its systems remained secure despite the attacks.</p> .<p>“It is emphasized that despite these malicious attempts, CBSE’s systems and databases remain secure and uncompromised. No data breach or unauthorized access has been detected,” the statement said.</p><p>The Board said the attacks were successfully mitigated through round-the-clock monitoring and response mechanisms with support from cybersecurity teams of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In and other Central government agencies.</p><p>The development comes amid heightened concerns over cybersecurity threats targeting public-facing digital platforms handling large volumes of student data and examination-related services.</p>