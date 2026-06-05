Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CBSE files complaint with Delhi police over cyber attacks on Post-Result Services Portal

In a statement issued on Friday, the Board said the portal, which caters to lakhs of students seeking post-result services, came under sustained attack from multiple sources.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsCBSEFIR

Follow us on :

Follow Us