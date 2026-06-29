CBSE-NEET row | 'Let's seek accountability from govt': Cockroach Janta Party invites political parties including BJP to join stir

<p>New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party on Monday invited all political parties, including those in the BJP who seek accountability, to join their protest seeking resignation of Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a>, as activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/may-even-die-but-wont-step-back-sonam-wangchuk-as-he-begins-hunger-strike-over-ladakh-row-4055927">Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike</a> entered the second day.</p><p>The invite to parties came on a day CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, senior leader Brinda Karat and CPI General Secretary D Raja visited Jantar Mantar and interacted with Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. At the June 6 protest, CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya was present. </p>.When PM Modi praised Pradhan on his birthday, did he even spare thought for kids who died: Rahul Gandhi.<p>Addressing a press conference in the evening, Wangchuk and Dipke urged parties to set aside ideological differences and join the protest to seek accountability from the government over the CBSE-NEET fiasco, which concerns the future of students and youth.</p><p>“This is an issue that concerns every party. It is also an issue for the BJP. To those who think this is for Opposition, it is not a political platform. There is no need for anyone to feel insecure about this,” Wangchuk said.</p><p>Dipke referred to the visit of Left leaders during the day and said he is appealing to all parties, even those in BJP who seek accountability, to join the protest. “They can join the protest but without party flags. They can carry the tricolour,” he said.</p>.NEET exam leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 10 accused till July 11.<p>Wangchuk, whose medical examination in the evening showed that his vitals are normal, said there are many others who are sitting on hunger strike for varied periods. “Some are sitting for a day, some will sit for three days and so on. I appeal to people to sit for a day in solidarity,” he said.</p><p>Among them are six AISA activists, including its president Neha and JNU Students Union Joint Secretary Danish Ali, who started the hunger strike on Sunday. </p>