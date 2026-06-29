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CBSE-NEET row | 'Let's seek accountability from govt': Cockroach Janta Party invites political parties including BJP to join stir

'This is an issue that concerns every party. It is also an issue for the BJP. To those who think this is for Opposition, it is not a political platform', Wangchuk said.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 14:13 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsCBSEDharmendra PradhanExam paper leak caseSonam WangchukNEET ExamCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

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