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CBSE OSM row: Modi has time to talk about mangoes but not students, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul has been repeatedly demanding the sacking of Pradhan, amid allegations of conflict of interest in the CBSE OSM tender and the leakage of NEET UG 2026 paper.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiCBSE

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