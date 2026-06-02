Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CBSE OSM row: NSUI moves Delhi High Court seeking fresh verification, independent probe

It seeks direct oversight by the Union government and calls for an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsEducationIndiaCBSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us