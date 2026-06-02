CBSE OSM row: NSUI moves Delhi High Court seeking fresh verification, independent probe

<p>The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has filed a petition before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> alleging “large scale irregularities and deficiencies” under the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)</a> for Class 12.</p><p>The public interest litigation petition, filed through NSUI's president Vinod Jhakhar, seeks an independent inquiry, citing technical issues and grievance related failures concerning the OSM system, according to <em>Live Law</em>.<br><br>Stating that students should not suffer for faults in a digital evaluation system, the NSUI has also sought a fresh verification window and physical rechecking of disputed answer sheets.</p>.CBSE under fresh scrutiny for defending OSM system for Class 12 board exams.<p>The NSUI has claimed that the PIL petition has been filed in the larger public interest on behalf of lakhs of students who appeared for the Class 12 examination.<br><br>The plea states that the system was introduced as a digital method of scanning and evaluating answer books. However, after result declaration, large numbers of students, parents and teachers across the country raised concerns regarding blurred scans, missing pages, incomplete uploads, mismatch of answer sheets, unexpectedly low marks and lack of a meaningful mechanism for manual verification.</p> .CBSE finally opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal after multiple delays; here is a step-by-step guide.<p>The petition states that the existing grievance mechanism is "inadequate" and that students were left with limited digital remedies and no meaningful process for manual verification or independent rechecking of disputed answer sheets.</p>.Explained | OSM row: How 3 students exposed loopholes in system, forced CBSE to admit flaws.<p>The plea seeks reopening of the verification portal for a month and permission for manual rechecking and physical verification in disputed cases.<br><br>It seeks a direct oversight by the Union government and calls for an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities, thereby ensuring that proper safeguards and guidelines are framed for future digital evaluation systems.</p>