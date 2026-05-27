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CBSE OSM row: Rahul Gandhi seeks judicial inquiry, SIT to unearth 'entire scam’

The company entrusted with this responsibility -- COEMPT -- had previously committed these very same misdeeds in Telangana in 2019, operating under the name 'Globarena', Gandhi claimed.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiNarendra ModiscamCBSESITCBSE Examjudicial inquiry commission

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