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CBSE OSM row: Student's findings show tender process 'rigged'

In August 2025, CBSE released the third tender, where Coempt, TCS and another company, RankGuru, bid. This tender was won by Coempt.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 21:05 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 21:05 IST
India NewsCBSE

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