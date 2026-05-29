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CBSE postpones launch of verification & revaluation portal for Class 12 to June 1

CBSE said the decision was taken to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” for students applying for post-result activities through the designated portal.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsEducationCBSECentral Board of Secondary Education

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