CBSE postpones launch of verification & revaluation portal for Class 12 to June 1

<p>New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CBSE">CBSE</a>) has postponed the launch of its portal for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, pushing the date from May 29 to June 1, 2026.</p><p>In a statement issued on Friday, the board said the decision was taken to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” for students applying for post-result activities through the designated portal.</p><p>“In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026,” the CBSE said.</p><p>The board added that the delay was aimed at maintaining “the highest standards and protocols of evaluation.”</p>.Nearly 9 lakh scanned answer sheets shared through CBSE OSM portal; pending copies by May 27.<p>The portal is used by students seeking verification of marks, photocopies of evaluated answer sheets and re-evaluation after the declaration of Class 12 board examination results.</p><p>The postponement comes days after the CBSE declared the Class 12 results for the 2025-26 academic session. Thousands of students across the country are expected to apply for various post-result processes.</p><p>CBSE also issued helpline details for students and parents facing difficulties or seeking clarification regarding the process. Students can contact the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for assistance.</p><p>The board has not announced any further change in the schedule and the portal is now expected to go live on June 1.</p>