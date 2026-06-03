Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CBSE says 40,000 students complete re-evaluation process without issues

The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said that applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books were expected to begin by May 29.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 08:10 IST
India NewsCBSEExamCentral Board of Secondary Educationverificationre-evaluation

Follow us on :

Follow Us