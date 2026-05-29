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CBSE under fresh scrutiny for defending OSM system for Class 12 board exams

The development comes amid mounting criticism over the implementation of the OSM system, which was introduced by CBSE this year for evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 17:27 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 17:27 IST
India NewsCBSE

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