<p>New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come under fresh scrutiny after reports emerged that school principals were asked to record and circulate videos defending the Board’s controversial On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board exams.</p><p>According to reports, CBSE regional offices circulated “material for principals” that included suggested talking points and scripts asking school heads to reassure students and parents about the digital evaluation system. Several videos posted online by principals across schools used nearly identical language, describing OSM as “transparent”, “accurate”, “faster” and “technology-driven”. </p>.Did CBSE ask schools to post ‘positive messages’ defending OSM on social media? Here's all you need to know.<p>Fact news checker Mohammad Zubair tweeted the videos of several principals including that of the principals of Delhi Public School Siliguri, Shreeya Devi Bhagirath Rathi Maheshwari Vidyapeeth , New Ear School Baroda, K.R. Mangalam World School Delhi, Vikash Residential School Bargarh, Remal Public School, Miles Bronson Public School etc, making such videos. There were also reports of students being asked to make such videos. </p><p>The development comes amid mounting criticism over the implementation of the OSM system, which was introduced by CBSE this year for evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. Students from different parts of the country had flagged alleged discrepancies in marks, blurred scanned copies, unchecked answers and mismatch concerns in uploaded answer sheets. </p><p>The issue has triggered criticism on social media, with users questioning why schools were allegedly being mobilised to publicly defend the evaluation system instead of focusing on grievance redressal.</p><p>The OSM system was introduced by CBSE in 2026 to digitise evaluation of Class 12 answer books with the stated aim of improving transparency, reducing manual errors and speeding up result processing. CBSE had earlier issued circulars and training material for schools and evaluators regarding the rollout of digital evaluation. </p><p>Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has acknowledged that discrepancies were reported in the new system and said corrective measures are being taken to address students’ concerns. </p>