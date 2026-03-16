Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CBSE warns Class 10, 12 board exam evaluators of legal action for sharing information on social media

"Sharing any misleading information, experiences or opinions related to evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited," an official said.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsCBSESocial mediaCentral Board of Secondary Education

Follow us on :

Follow Us