<p>CCB Police of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> raided the office and house of RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna in Mysuru. Krishna is the complainant in the MUDA alternative site allotment case involving the Chief Minister and his family.</p><p>Following a case registered against him at the Cyber Police Station in Bengaluru based on a complaint filed by former MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh, Krishna was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Later, CCB police raided his office and house in Gowrishankar Nagar, as well as his mother's house in Bandipalya in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on Friday afternoon.</p><p>Krishna's wife, Vinoda, said, "The police came with a search warrant. They seized a few items like a pen drive, a hard disk and several documents. My husband used to visit Bengaluru twice a week regarding the case. He has been arrested for fighting against injustice. He will not be afraid of all this. He will continue his fight against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/injustice">injustice</a>."</p><p>CCB officials reportedly seized a printer, CPU and other documents from Snehamayi Krishna's house in Gowrishankar Nagar. The search concluded around 6.20 pm.</p><p>Krishna had alleged that former MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh bribed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh for his promotion. Subsequently, Natesh lodged a complaint against him with the Cyber Police in Bengaluru.</p>