Central Crime Branch busts nationwide stolen car racket; seizes 17 high-end SUVs  

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths busted a nationwide racket involving the sale of stolen and mortgaged cars, seizing 17 vehicles, including high-end SUVs.
The police arrested Syed Riaz, a resident of Fraser Town in Bengaluru, and Austin Carloz from Goa. However, the police have discovered that this racket is spread across the country and includes members from multiple states.
The racket came to light when the police received multiple complaints about car brokers disappearing after selling vehicles, but not providing the necessary documents.
The Organised Crime Wing (OCW) sleuths found that the duo sold several cars, including expensive models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Range Rover and Jaguar.
All these cars were either stolen, mortgaged, or repossessed vehicles. The duo acquired them from their counterparts in other states and created fake number plates.
Police said the duo approached potential buyers through online advertisements and local brokers. When customers expressed interest in purchasing the vehicles, they proceeded with the sales process.
"They used to create fake documents for the changed number plates and also produced fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the RTO," an investigator in the case told DH.
When a customer showed interest in buying a vehicle, they would present fake documents and offer attractive deals. They collected money from the customers and handed over the cars, promising to handle all the RTO work required for transferring the vehicles.
However, once the vehicles were handed over, they postponed the document delivery process. When buyers pressured them, the duo would disappear.
Investigators revealed that the gang has been operating for the last two to three years.
Published 17 July 2024, 00:32 IST