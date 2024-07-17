Central Crime Branch busts nationwide stolen car racket; seizes 17 high-end SUVs  

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths busted a nationwide racket involving the sale of stolen and mortgaged cars, seizing 17 vehicles, including high-end SUVs.

The police arrested Syed Riaz, a resident of Fraser Town in Bengaluru, and Austin Carloz from Goa. However, the police have discovered that this racket is spread across the country and includes members from multiple states.