<p>New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday dismissed a complaint alleging abuse of market dominance by InterGlobe Aviation and Air India.</p>.<p>The complainant alleged that the domestic carriers were maintaining unconscionable and illegal rates of cancellation charges and imposing arbitrary conditions and prices for the sale of services.</p>.<p>According to the complainant, InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, held more than 65 per cent share in the domestic aviation sector, while Air India accounted for around 27 per cent.</p>.<p>Together, both these players control about 90 per cent of the market share, raising concerns of dominance and possible anti-competitive practices, as per the complaint.</p>.<p>After examining the information, the Commission said the allegations did not establish any prima facie violation of competition law provisions.</p>.<p>CCI noted that the allegation of abuse of dominance does not warrant further examination as OPs (InterGlobe Aviation and Air India) have in place a system for refund of tickets, and it is possible for passengers to have a substantially refundable ticket if they opt for that category of ticket.</p>.<p>The refund and cancellation terms are disclosed to passengers in advance. These are applied equally to all consumers and not in a discriminatory, unfair or exclusionary manner, the competition watchdog added.</p>.<p>"In view of the information provided, the Commission is of the opinion that no prima facie case of contravention of Sections 3 and 4 of the Act is made out against OP-1 and OP-2. Accordingly, the Information is directed to be closed... under Section 26(2) of the Act," it said in the order.</p>.<p>Sections 3 and 4 pertain to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position, respectively.</p>.<p>The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also rejected a separate application filed by the complainant seeking a joint investigation with another ongoing case related to mass flight cancellations by IndiGo in December 2025.</p>.<p>The regulator noted that the issues involved are entirely different from the present matter, and therefore, there is no occasion for a joint investigation. </p>