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CCI keeping pace with market trends, taking firm stance against cartelisation: CAG

While talking about the digital markets and trends, Comptroller and Auditor General K Sanjay Murthy said CCI is keeping pace with the latest developments in the domain.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsCCIcag

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