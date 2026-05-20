CCI keeping pace with market trends, taking firm stance against cartelisation: CAG

<p>New Delhi: Competition Commission is keeping pace with market trends while taking a firm stance against cartelisation, Comptroller and Auditor General K Sanjay Murthy said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>He was speaking at an event to mark the 17th Annual Day of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/competition-commission-of-india">Competition Commission of India</a> (CCI) in the national capital.</p>.Urban mobility most-visible interface between governance and citizens: CAG.<p>While talking about the digital markets and trends, Murthy said CCI is keeping pace with the latest developments in the domain.</p>.<p>The anti-trust watchdog has the mandate to ensure fair competition in the marketplace across sectors.</p>.Centre approves Rs 1,718.56 cr to CCI for cotton procurement operations.<p>Murthy said CCI has transformed India's market landscape from a rigid command and control regime to a modern, competitive economy, and added that the regulator has taken a firm stance against cartelisation.</p>.<p>In his speech, Murthy also said the CAG office is developing a sovereign LLM (Large Language Model), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for use in public sector auditing work. </p>