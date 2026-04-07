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CCTVs in police stations: All issues will be sorted out within two weeks, Centre tells SC

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that he was taking stock of the issue and a lot of things were happening.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:17 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:17 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCCTVspolice stations

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