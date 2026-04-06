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CCTVs in police stations: Supreme Court asks Union home secretary to appear before it on Tuesday

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Monday passed the order while hearing a suo motu case over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPolice station

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