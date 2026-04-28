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CCTVs in police stations: Supreme Court directs amicus to convene meeting for utilisation of funds

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, acting as an amicus curiae, was asked to hold a meeting on May 6 with the Centre, all states and Union Territories.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtFundsCCTV cameraspolice stations

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