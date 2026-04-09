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CDS Gen Anil Chauhan to submit formal proposal on Integrated Theatre Commands to defence minister soon

Gen Chauhan and his predecessor Gen Bipin Rawat, were tasked by the government to create integrated theatre commands.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 17:12 IST
India NewsIndian Armed ForcesCDS

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