CEA highlights data gaps undermining panchayat empowerment

<p>New Delhi: Flagging serious weaknesses in local data systems, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday said fragmented and poor-quality information at the gram panchayat level has rendered State Finance Commission (SFC) reports inadequate for guiding resource devolution.</p><p>Speaking at the launch of a Ministry of Panchayati Raj report on datasets for State Finance Commissions, Nageswaran said the 16th Finance Commission could not rely on these SFC reports due to their heterogeneity and lack of analytical depth.</p><p>“That is a very serious indictment. It reflects, more than anything else, a data failure,” he said.</p><p>Nageswaran emphasised that ease of living at the grassroots level depends far more on capable and well-equipped panchayats than on macroeconomic factors. </p><p>He urged the ministry to implement the report’s recommendations with urgency and vigour.</p><p>The CEA called for uniform accounting heads across states to ensure consistent and comparable treatment of central transfers to local bodies.</p><p>The report recommends setting up permanent SFC cells in state governments — preferably in the Departments of Finance or Planning — to maintain updated local-level fiscal data. </p><p>It also stresses the need for both Centre and states to urgently collect, standardise, and make datasets accessible to enable evidence-based decisions by SFCs.</p><p>A key recommendation for the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is to conduct a comprehensive performance audit of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment (1992), which gave constitutional status to panchayats, mandated SFCs every five years, and listed 29 subjects for devolution. Such audits have already been carried out in Goa and Karnataka.</p><p>Nageswaran questioned the extent of fulfilment of the constitutional promise more than three decades later. </p><p>“The honest question we must ask ourselves is how much of the constitutional promise has actually been fulfilled,” he said.</p><p>He noted that financial records at the panchayat level are often incomplete, with data trapped in departmental silos and varying accounting standards across states. </p><p>Finance Commission transfers to rural local bodies are vital for basic services like drinking water, roads, sanitation, and anganwadis.</p><p>The report advocates common reporting templates and standardised accounting to strengthen the information architecture for local governance and bridge the gap between constitutional intent and administrative reality.</p>