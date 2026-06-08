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CEA highlights data gaps undermining panchayat empowerment

The CEA called for uniform accounting heads across states to ensure consistent and comparable treatment of central transfers to local bodies.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsCEAPanchayat

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