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CEC acting under 'executive's thumb', says Opposition's notice seeking Gyanesh Kumar's removal

Asked about the notices, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said they are waiting for action on them.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsLok SabhaRajya SabhaDerek O' BrienElection comissionGyanesh Kumar

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