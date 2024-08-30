Ceiling on net borrowing: SC to set up 5-judge bench to hear Kerala’s plea against Centre

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking early setting up of a five-judge Constitution bench to hear its lawsuit against the Centre raising the issue of ceiling on net borrowing.

The state government has raised a question whether a State has an “enforceable right” to raise its borrowing limits from the Union government and other sources.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the state government, that the matter was referred to a Constitution bench on April 1 and the apex court official was not sending an email for setting up of the bench.