Celebrating Ambedkar | The importance of 'Bhim Jayanti'

Ambedkar, a multifaceted personality, served as a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer. He is chiefly remembered as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, which enshrined the principles of equality and established India as a democratic republic.

Significance of Bhim Jayanti

Ambedkar championed social freedom, arguing that legal freedoms hold little value without social liberties for the oppressed. The significance of Ambedkar Jayanti lies in our continued struggles to grant equality of opportunity, choice and dignity to all Indian citizens within a stratified society. Marginalized groups still face retaliation based on the ancient laws of Manu and this day, every year, serves as a rallying point in the ongoing struggle against Brahmanical overreach and dominance on modern Indian society.

In his influential work Annihilation of Caste, presented to the Jat Pat Todak Mandal in 1936, Dr Ambedkar proposed radical solutions. Recognizing the inadequacy of mere intermingling and interdining, he advocated for rejecting Dharma shastras, smritis, and Vedas to dismantle Brahmanical hegemony. Doubtful of reform efforts within Hinduism, he called for the abolition of priesthood and the promotion of social mobility based on merit rather than birth.